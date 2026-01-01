BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Judaism Is NOT What You Think
(For Educational/Discussion Purposes)
"Judaism Is NOT What You Think" exposes the dark truth. After Christ, Judaism diverged-Pharisees influenced Rabbinic Judaism, rejecting Jesus as Messiah. The Talmud calls Jesus a bastard (Yebamoth 49b), Gentiles "animals" (Bava Metzia 114b), and claims he performed miracles through sorcery (Sanhedrin 43a). Orthodox Christianity fulfills the Old Testament-early church practices mirrored Jewish traditions. The Eucharist is the eternal sacrifice, with Jesus as the great high priest. Old Testament prophecies (Micah 5:2, Isaiah 53:3-5) clearly point to Jesus. Theophanies like the burning bush (Exodus 3:2) imply a pre-incarnate Christ. Judaism today is ethnoreligious, focused on land, not universal salvation. The Talmud shows contempt for Jesus, his mother, and followers. Christianity worships a trinitarian God, while Judaism's concept is complex-some interpretations unarian, others acknowledging multiple divine presences. The Jews do not worship the same God as Christians. This analysis presents a critical but accurate portrayal of Rabbinic Judaism's divergence from Biblical roots and its rejection of Jesus as the Messiah.

Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.

Release Date: 2024

...............

🔗 All Credit To Unto Ages: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3AaXw09WQA

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://www.patreon.com/UNTOAGES

...............

Mirrored - Just a Dude

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

synagogue of satanorthodox christianityjesus the messiahgod of abrahamrabbinic judaismunto agesjudaism is not what you thinktalmud exposedchristianity vs judaismtheophaniesethnoreligion
