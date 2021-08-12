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Intuitive Penny Kelly, Livestream August 28th - Seeds of a New World
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283 views • August 12, 2021
Penny Kelly, ND, intuitive, author, consultant, naturopathic physician, shares with futurist John Petersen the paths she sees unfolding.
Following her kundalini awakening, Penny clearly saw the nature of reality and what humans are truly capable of.
We are in the midst of a paradigm shift and in the process of creating a new earth. Penny will share the new threads she sees being birthed right now, and how we all have a role to play in weaving these threads into a new tapestry.
Join us via livestream or in person, for this exciting vision of what we are moving toward.
Full details are available at https://www.TransitionTalks.org
Following her kundalini awakening, Penny clearly saw the nature of reality and what humans are truly capable of.
We are in the midst of a paradigm shift and in the process of creating a new earth. Penny will share the new threads she sees being birthed right now, and how we all have a role to play in weaving these threads into a new tapestry.
Join us via livestream or in person, for this exciting vision of what we are moving toward.
Full details are available at https://www.TransitionTalks.org
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