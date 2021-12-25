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Remnant Restoration: That Your Sins May Be Blotted Out
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104 views • December 25, 2021
Friday Night 12/24/2021
9pmEST/8CST on Remnant Restoration
That Your Sins Be Blotted Out.
Forgiveness of sin through the blood of Christ brings us peace with our Father.
tonight we pick back up in the book of Acts 3:12-26
#NYSTV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
#RemnantRestoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
9pmEST/8CST on Remnant Restoration
That Your Sins Be Blotted Out.
Forgiveness of sin through the blood of Christ brings us peace with our Father.
tonight we pick back up in the book of Acts 3:12-26
#NYSTV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
#RemnantRestoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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