COVID-19 Shots | "Human Cells Were Meant to Make Human Proteins. The Lipid Nano Particles Are Toxic. The Spike Proteins from the Shots Are Toxic. We Cannot Afford to Alter the Immune System of Humanity Moving Forward." - Dr. Ryan Cole

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com

Learn About General Flynn's Newest Book The Citizen's Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare HERE: https://generalflynnstore.com/products/the-citizens-guide-to-fifth-generation-warfare-autographed-1st-edition-w-challenge-coin

Learn About HIS Glory Ministries Today At: www.HISGlory.me

464 Tickets Remain for The ReAwaken America Tour Nashville, TN!!! Eric Trump, General Flynn, Mike Lindell and Team America Head to Pastor Greg Locke's Church

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - 464 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102



