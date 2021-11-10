Jeffrey Prather w/ Lawyer Todd Callender Concerning Deadly Hospitals and VAX Mandates

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Host Jeffrey Prather of the Prather Point is a retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent. Guest Todd Callender currently serves as lead plaintiff’s counsel in the ongoing federal litigation relating to the compulsory COVID vaccination of members in the U.S. Armed Services. Todd discusses how the “VAX” mandate fight is going in the U.S. military and also how to get yourself or a loved one out of a federally funded American hospital - alive.
Prather Point full show: https://jeffreyprather.com/breaking-cvs-jab-whistle-blowers-child-crime-clowns/
NASA Langley Research Center - Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]: https://archive.org/details/FutureStrategicIssuesFutureWarfareCirca2025/page/n23/mode/2uphttps://archive.org/details/FutureStrategicIssuesFutureWarfareCirca2025/page/n23/mode/2up
Jeffrey Prather: https://www.patreon.com/JeffreyPrather
Todd Callender - Disabled Rights Advocates: https://dradvocates.com
Join Team America: https://jeffreyprather.com/join-team-america/