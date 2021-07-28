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Thailand case surge: Does Correlation = Causation? Asking For A Friend...
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50 views • July 28, 2021
"For, behold, I will send serpents, cockatrices, among you, which will not be charmed, and they shall bite you, saith the Lord." - Jer. 8:17
"Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves." - Matt. 10:16
Stay vigilant, Brothers & Sisters! Blessings in Christ. :-)
"Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves." - Matt. 10:16
Stay vigilant, Brothers & Sisters! Blessings in Christ. :-)
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