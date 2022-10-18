NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/18/2022

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The world is teaching our children to be trans and gay and bi, but not what God created them to be. It is the parents duty to keep them on the straight and narrow....even to reteaching then what is right and Godly, or take them out of public schools, home teach them or put them in a Christian School. The left's agenda is destroying them before they can even begin.