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Cosmic Week - The 6000 Year Prophecy. Beginnings of the End?
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55 views • February 03, 2021
Do we see the beginnings of the last times of earth? The coronavirus, the racial tensions and the active efforts of elitist groups like the world economic forum to reset the entire society and remodel it towards a system like communist china globally certainly point to it.
What does the Bible teach about all this and how near is Christ's return?
This documentary shows the signs of our times from a Biblical view. An old believe the Church had for thousands of years is re-examined the 6.000 Year Cosmic Week.
Thank you:
Walter Veith, Kent Hovind, LittleLightStudios and all others Christian ministries working for the Kingdom of God.
Thank you for watching.
Thank you for the music:
https://www.youtube.com/user/Breaking...
&
https://www.youtube.com/user/TeutaHQ
May God bless you and your families.
© Protestant Production 2021
Our Blog: https://protestantproduction.blogspot...
OurTwitter: https://twitter.com/ProtestantVideo
What does the Bible teach about all this and how near is Christ's return?
This documentary shows the signs of our times from a Biblical view. An old believe the Church had for thousands of years is re-examined the 6.000 Year Cosmic Week.
Thank you:
Walter Veith, Kent Hovind, LittleLightStudios and all others Christian ministries working for the Kingdom of God.
Thank you for watching.
Thank you for the music:
https://www.youtube.com/user/Breaking...
&
https://www.youtube.com/user/TeutaHQ
May God bless you and your families.
© Protestant Production 2021
Our Blog: https://protestantproduction.blogspot...
OurTwitter: https://twitter.com/ProtestantVideo
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