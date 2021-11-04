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Trump: "Pausing the J&J Vaccine Was Very Bad - Only 6 People Were Injured and Only One Person Died"
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230 views • November 04, 2021
Last week Donald Trump gave a sixteen and a half minute interview with American Jew radio host Ari Hoffman and told the public that it was a mistake for the Biden administration to pause the issuing of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it only had injured 6 people and killed one person when they stopped using it. He makes NO mention as to the real numbers of ALL the vaccine death's and injured from his Operation Warpspeed deadly Vaccines. Does the Donald smoke weed or what?
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