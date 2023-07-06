Jim Caviezel gives EMOTIONAL Interview as 'Sound of Freedom' BEATS Indiana Jones:
“We are not Disney’s film, We are the people’s film. Can we love God’s children more than we fear evil.. that’s the challenge here.. Americans are up to it."
"God’s children are no longer for sale”
#SoundOfFreedom #NumberOne
source:
https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1676958083183165440?s=20
