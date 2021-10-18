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Kari Lake: Put Down Hunter's Crack Pipe!
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51 views • October 18, 2021
As bad as they want to make the stolen election, known as ‘The Big Lie’ go away — they will never be successful

The World knows that 2020 was a terrible disaster that forced the worst President in History

If you think that Election was fair, put down Hunter’s Crack pipe.

Lake: Everyone knows what happened here and we’re getting to the bottom of it. We have to go through the right, you know, we have to go through the investigation here. We have to go through the forensic audit and we have to do it the right way, because we’ve got to handhold and bring people along and let them know what’s going on.

But there’s no way Joe Biden won by 81 million votes. You have to be smoking Hunter’s crack pipe to think that, and the whole world knows it, even the people on the left know it. But they think through their force, and their corruption that they can keep us down and make us not believe it, because we’re never gonna believe it, but make us live with their lie and we’re not gonna live with their lie because we’re gonna save America. You know, watching Joe Biden in office is such a slap in the face to every American. To our forefathers, to the founders of this Country, to our grandfathers, our uncle’s, our fathers, our mothers anybody who served in the military, it’s a slap in the face. They died for this country, they died for our rights, they died for us to have a fair election and have a vote that counts. And they made a mess of that, they made a debacle of it, they made a joke of it, and it’s not gonna stand. and when I’m Governor, it’s not going to stand.
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