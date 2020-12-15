(MIAC #135) When Eight Billion People Awaken to Cold Times: Opportunity in Danger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth enters deeper into the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect everyone on our planet. •The greatest opportunity in human history •Do you know the logistics flow of food in your city?•How to find resources •Tokyo Ash fall report from Japanese government•Siege of Leningrad strange items people ate to stay alive•Decreased crop yields across the USA•Agweb.com and FreshPlaza.com and IndexMundi.com resources to track food pricing•DMI 80N to North Pole temperatures 2018 summer below normal temperatures•Global Warming to wedge and divide people among cultures and countries•Dutch pumpkins lost 30%•Irish potato production 30% and 9X increase in Belgium•American farmers disagree with USDA yield estimates•South Africa crop production down because of land confiscation
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via - https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS*** 🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030 LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.