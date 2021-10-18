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Metaverse: The technology that will transform our reality into fiction and destroy the Internet
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73 views • October 18, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGl8E7Cy7gU | Step Plus | Aug 8, 2021 | In my opinion it is the Secnd of the Beasts in the Book of Revelation. It is the Rise og the AI and the Beast System.
The term metaverse first appeared in the nineties of the last century as a kind of science fiction, but with the development taking place today, this fantasy may turn into reality, especially after major companies such as Facebook and others entered this field strongly and invested billions of dollars in it so far.How will this innovation turn our reality into a fantasy, how will it be applied on a large scale, and will it destroy the Internet as we know it today?
00:00 Intro
1:17 Virtual Reality
3:21 Elon Musk's microchip
The term metaverse first appeared in the nineties of the last century as a kind of science fiction, but with the development taking place today, this fantasy may turn into reality, especially after major companies such as Facebook and others entered this field strongly and invested billions of dollars in it so far.How will this innovation turn our reality into a fantasy, how will it be applied on a large scale, and will it destroy the Internet as we know it today?
00:00 Intro
1:17 Virtual Reality
3:21 Elon Musk's microchip
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