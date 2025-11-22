❗️WOW. Sky News Australia has completely turned on Zelensky!

⚡️Sky News Australia has just aired this epic rant from US political analyst Joe Siracusa:

1. Zelensky's usefulness has come to an end.

2. Zelensky has taken the Ukrainian people into a war that was unnecessary.

3. Zelensky is out of options he is going to have to take the deal.

4. Zelensky will go into exile, he is very unpopular.

5. The Russia-Ukraine war “could’ve all been avoided”- there should’ve been negotiations “early on”.

6. The Ukrainian people are going to get exactly what they could’ve had before the war started.

😁Sky News Australia are u ok? Narrative shift detected! 👏

@AussieCossack

The Sinking Ship HMAS "Ukraine"

The expected race of the craftiest rats has begun. The former slogans — "the whole world is with Ukraine," "Russia will collapse any day now," and other nonsense that our enemies used to reassure themselves — have been abruptly replaced with the exact opposite.

In anticipation of Russia's imminent and inevitable victory, one of Australia's leading channels, Sky News Australia, has aired a sensational interview with American political scientist Joe Siracusa.

In it, he openly and harshly laid out the truth about Ukraine's war with Russia:

- The war, it turns out, was completely unnecessary, and the main villain has now been declared to be Zelensky himself.

- It could have been ended at the very beginning without colossal losses and destruction — had Zelensky not sabotaged the negotiations in Istanbul.

- He will now be forced to accept what is essentially a capitulation.

- The West no longer has any need for his services, especially given the extremely low popularity of this failed president inside the country.

Bravo — a masterful move! Now we know exactly who the former accomplices (sorry, I meant the coalition of fighters for democracy and world peace) have chosen as the scapegoat. Entirely predictable.

If even Australia is making such a radical shift in its stance, the next logical step must be to drop the unjust charges against our battle-hardened comrade Simeon Boikov (@AussieCossack), who has spent the last three years under diplomatic protection of the Russian consulate in Sydney.

He is fighting on the front lines of the information war — and doing so with outstanding success.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia constantly accuses Simeon of successfully shifting Australian public opinion toward Russia and recruiting more Australians to Russia's side.

Truth will prevail!

Via @ladasinyutkina