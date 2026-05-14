Exposing the Evil of Transgederism

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Across New Zealand, and increasingly across the Western world, a new political fault line is emerging, and rapidly widening — not over economics, not over foreign policy, but over language, perverse gender ideology, and the illegitimate power of captured institutions to decide what counts as acceptable opinion. This week, a discussion exploded online after popular commentator Penny Marie drew attention to a controversial document hosted on the New Zealand Police website. The document, produced by Gender Minorities Aotearoa and listed among police diversity resources, is titled ‘Preventing Anti-Transgender Extremism.’ What began as a niche internet conversation rapidly spiralled into a broader debate about state institutions, taxpayer funding, ideological activism, and the treatment of dissenting views as dangerous extremism.