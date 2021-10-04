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Dark Winter Die Off. Run for the Hills ! Mike says Bodies will pile up in the streets in certain areas this winter - the Dark Winter. It is just beginning.
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421 views • October 04, 2021
Holly Molly. I also heard from Michale Jaco that millions ( he is saying 1.5 Billion ) around the world will die this coming winter. That is not good news of course. Michael Jaco is ex Navy Seal , CIA, and he is one Bad Ass patriot. We are lucky to have him on our side.
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