Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 15, 2025 – REMEMBER THIS if you want to survive 2025: Obedience to government is SUICIDE

- Globalist Depopulation Strategy Exposed (0:00)

- Interview with Dane Wiggington on Geoengineering (6:36)

- The Role of AI and Depopulation (36:13)

- The Impact of Geoengineering on California Fires (36:44)

- The Broader Implications of Geoengineering (50:58)

- The Role of AI in Depopulation and Energy Consumption (53:57)

- The Impact of Geoengineering on Agriculture and Food Production (1:09:17)

- The Broader Implications of Geoengineering on Global Stability (1:15:37)

- The Need for a Comprehensive Approach to Sustainability (1:16:28)

- The Urgent Need to Address the Environmental Crisis (1:17:03)

- Impact of UV Radiation on Global Gardens (1:17:24)

- Human Responsibility and Beyond (1:20:44)

- Mouse Utopia Experiment and Historical Parallels (1:22:25)

- Call to Action and Takeaways (1:27:06)

- Venus Syndrome and Climate Engineering (1:29:24)

- Chemical Ice Nucleation and Weather Control (1:30:50)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Wise Up (1:32:20)

- Preparedness and Discount Codes (1:34:01)





