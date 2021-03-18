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▶️ Get Paid In Bitcoin – BitWage With Jonathan Chester | EP#421
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20 views • March 18, 2021
Dislike fiat inflation? Ever wanted to get paid by your employer in Bitcoin? Bitwage makes this possible so I reached out to Jonathan Chester who is the cofounder and CEO there and we talked all about Bitwage and the solutions it provides to both companies and individuals.
Bitwage provides the solution for companies to pay individuals and individuals to receive wages in Bitcoin. This is a solution to payroll and HR services for the new digital era. Not only does this help you get paid in a currency that isn’t inflating and thus declining in purchasing power, but it allows remote workers to receive payments significantly faster with less restrictions too.
Bitwage provides the solution for companies to pay individuals and individuals to receive wages in Bitcoin. This is a solution to payroll and HR services for the new digital era. Not only does this help you get paid in a currency that isn’t inflating and thus declining in purchasing power, but it allows remote workers to receive payments significantly faster with less restrictions too.
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