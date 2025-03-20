© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It wasn’t just worlds fairs that were happening every year in the 1800s. There were also great fires happening in nearly every city especially in America. Were they used to cover up more of our history?
If you like this channel and would like to support it considering buying me a cup of coffee! The link is below or in my bio, my content will always be free and free of pushing products or advertisements I don’t fully support.