Defiant pro-lifers take a stand after Biden FBI's raid of Mark Houck

Two weeks after the FBI raid on Mark Houck, pro-life and pro-freedom advocates rallied on the streets of Philadelphia, PA, to rebuke the Biden administration's treatment of pro-lifers and to make it known they will not be intimidated by the federal government. LifeSiteNews' Jim Hale was at the rally, where attendees vowed to keep fighting for the unborn and speaking out against government abuse of power.





