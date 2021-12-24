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The White House is a Damned Circus - 'Send in the Clowns'... [24.12.2021]
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70 views • December 24, 2021
Joe and Jill Biden invited singing and dancing nurses to perform at the White House.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/ Building Back Better
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