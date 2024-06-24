They poisoned people with nasal swabs, says David Martin, PhD

[They poisoned people with nasal swabs.] [The famous Salk Institute found (April 30, 2021) that the spike protein ALONE causes ALL the problems of COVID. NO “virus” is necessary.] "Yes, people have spike protein fragments." "Some of them from the shot [the COVID vaccine,] [and] some of them from the tests that were done." "How many people lined up and got nasal swabs shoved up their nose?” "How many of you know that DARPA funded a company that infects nasal swabs?”

[DARPA = Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, U.S. Department of Defense.]

The full 1:41 hour interview with David Martin, PhD interviewed by Alex Jones on 19 June 2024 is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/X6dUTKWVhJfA/

--

The press release from the Salk Institute which notes that the spike protein causes all the problems of COVID — NO "virus" is necessary — was released on April 30, 2021, titled "THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS’ SPIKE PROTEIN PLAYS ADDITIONAL KEY ROLE IN ILLNESS", is posted here:

https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/

