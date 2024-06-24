They poisoned people with nasal swabs, says David Martin, PhD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[They poisoned people with nasal swabs.] [The famous Salk Institute found (April 30, 2021) that the spike protein ALONE causes ALL the problems of COVID. NO “virus” is necessary.] "Yes, people have spike protein fragments." "Some of them from the shot [the COVID vaccine,] [and] some of them from the tests that were done." "How many people lined up and got nasal swabs shoved up their nose?” "How many of you know that DARPA funded a company that infects nasal swabs?”
[DARPA = Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, U.S. Department of Defense.]
The full 1:41 hour interview with David Martin, PhD interviewed by Alex Jones on 19 June 2024 is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X6dUTKWVhJfA/
The press release from the Salk Institute which notes that the spike protein causes all the problems of COVID — NO "virus" is necessary — was released on April 30, 2021, titled "THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS’ SPIKE PROTEIN PLAYS ADDITIONAL KEY ROLE IN ILLNESS", is posted here:
https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
