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Canada's Government has NOT met the requirements needed to declare the "Emergencies Act"
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113 views • February 18, 2022
The Canadian Government is trying to deem SPEECH and non-violent Protests, which are protected under Canada's "Charter of Rights and Freedoms" as "Violence" in order to justify the declaration of the Emergencies Act, which authorizes REAL FORCE AND VIOLENCE against Canadian Citizens who have not been violent, and have NOT even violated the law!
What you are witnessing is an attempt to change LANGUAGE ITSELF for the sole purpose of avoiding compliance with legitimate laws! It is 110% UNLAWFUL!
You are watching as a #Criminal government breaks the law, specifically to try to avoid being held accountable to THE PEOPLE they are supposed to "Represent"
This is TYRANNY on a level never before witnessed in modern history!
What you are witnessing is an attempt to change LANGUAGE ITSELF for the sole purpose of avoiding compliance with legitimate laws! It is 110% UNLAWFUL!
You are watching as a #Criminal government breaks the law, specifically to try to avoid being held accountable to THE PEOPLE they are supposed to "Represent"
This is TYRANNY on a level never before witnessed in modern history!
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