Dr. Russell Blaylock On The Chemical Dumbing Down Of Society





Through a barrage of toxic chemicals and compounds, Blaylock says the government is purposely trying to dumb down the masses. A dumber society is more easily controlled, after all.





“We’re seeing a society that not only has a lot more people of lower IQ but a lot fewer people of higher IQ. In other words, a dumbing down, a chemical dumbing down of society,”





“We have these people of lower IQ, who are totally dependent. Then we have this mass of people who are going to believe anything they are told because they can’t really think clearly, and very few people of a very high IQ have good cognitive function who can figure this all out,”



