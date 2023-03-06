Trans Activists Use Name Calling to Silence Us

The trans community was called people who opposed Hershey's chocolate using a man to celebrate International Women's Day "TERFS." They also use the term "transphobic." I give my thoughts on this and discuss how they use these names to try to silence people who disagree with them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.