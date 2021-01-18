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Is President Trump Being Lured into Forming a Church-State Confederacy?
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64 views • January 18, 2021
This presentation will discuss the recent letter from Archbishop Vigano to President Trump which reveals a plot to form a church-state confederacy to oppose the dire threat of totalitarian/communist globalist plans. For for details on the subject of the man 666 and America's role in Bible prophecy.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/0c8b0d88-99b2-465b-aedb-e1a697d733ec
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/0c8b0d88-99b2-465b-aedb-e1a697d733ec
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