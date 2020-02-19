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FEB 18th - Person to Person Still Spreading - BUT Possible Cure for Sick Happening... NOT OVER YET, But There is Hope... PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BELOW
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37 views • February 19, 2020
This Emergency Has NOT Suddenly Gone Away! DO NOT BELIEVE THE LATEST CENSORSHIP; SUDDEN LACK OF INFORMATION GETTING OUT BY THE PEOPLE, AND PROPAGANDA!
Remember, this virus weapon was unleashed on the people of China back in the beginning of December; that we are aware of, so it took a couple months for it to bloom into a full blown killer epidemic that they could no longer keep silent. It is JUST NOW, spreading worldwide, so please prepare folks, and be ready for at least a month of shut down, and possible inability to get out to buy food and supplies. Quarantine MAY be coming to your place; let's hope not, but please be prepared.
Remember, this virus weapon was unleashed on the people of China back in the beginning of December; that we are aware of, so it took a couple months for it to bloom into a full blown killer epidemic that they could no longer keep silent. It is JUST NOW, spreading worldwide, so please prepare folks, and be ready for at least a month of shut down, and possible inability to get out to buy food and supplies. Quarantine MAY be coming to your place; let's hope not, but please be prepared.
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