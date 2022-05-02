© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rise of Vaccine Hesitancy from TheHighwire.com
Follow
1
Share
Report
438 views • May 02, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-rise-of-vaccine-hesitancy/
After a multi-billion dollar global campaign to eradicate vaccine hesitancy and inoculate the world against Covid, data is showing those receiving boosters is rapidly declining, along with routine childhood vaccinations.
#VaccineHesitancy #CDC #NotMisinformation
POSTED: May 2, 2022
After a multi-billion dollar global campaign to eradicate vaccine hesitancy and inoculate the world against Covid, data is showing those receiving boosters is rapidly declining, along with routine childhood vaccinations.
#VaccineHesitancy #CDC #NotMisinformation
POSTED: May 2, 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.