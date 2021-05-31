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QUARANTINE STRESS DISORDER [2021-05-30] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
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110 views • May 31, 2021
QUARANTINE STRESS DISORDER [2021-05-30] - POLLY ST. GEORGE (VIDEO)
COVID is taking its toll on many people. The stress is enormous. Today I read a letter from Dr. David Gersten, an expert on PTSD, who believes there is a new condition called Quarantine Stress Disorder.
Note: As most Truthers well know, there was NO PANDEMIC. If there was a coronavirus rather than the Common Flu, it has NEVER been isolated. The quarantine orders were unlawful rules (not laws) that got the snowflakes to lock-down. The purpose of the quarantines were to get the Sheeple to line up for the DEPOPULATION JAB and to WRECK THE ECONOMY so the DEMONrats can bring in their NEW WORLD ORDER. The plan has worked tremendously, because the snowflakes have now gotten the jab at a rate of 80%, and they are now forcing their children to COMMIT SUICIDE with them.
COVID is taking its toll on many people. The stress is enormous. Today I read a letter from Dr. David Gersten, an expert on PTSD, who believes there is a new condition called Quarantine Stress Disorder.
Note: As most Truthers well know, there was NO PANDEMIC. If there was a coronavirus rather than the Common Flu, it has NEVER been isolated. The quarantine orders were unlawful rules (not laws) that got the snowflakes to lock-down. The purpose of the quarantines were to get the Sheeple to line up for the DEPOPULATION JAB and to WRECK THE ECONOMY so the DEMONrats can bring in their NEW WORLD ORDER. The plan has worked tremendously, because the snowflakes have now gotten the jab at a rate of 80%, and they are now forcing their children to COMMIT SUICIDE with them.
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