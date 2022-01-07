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Children are having “terrifying” reactions to the COVID shot - Collette Martin, practicing nurse
Wake Up to Reality
Wake Up to Reality
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1581 views • January 07, 2022
This video features Collette Martin, a practicing nurse who testified before a Louisiana Health and Welfare Committee hearing December 6, 2021.
Collette claims she and her colleagues have witnessed “terrifying” reactions to the COVID shots among children — including blood clots, heart attacks, encephalopathy and arrhythmias - yet their concerns are simply dismissed.

Excess Deaths Are Exploding, Including Among Teens
British data show deaths among teenagers have spiked since that age group became eligible for the COVID shots. Between the week ending June 26 and the week ending September 18, 2020, 148 deaths were reported among 15- to 19-year-olds. During those same weeks in 2021, 217 deaths occurred in that age group — an increase of 47%
See: https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/09/30/deaths-among-teenagers-have-increased-by-47-percent-since-covid-vaccination-began/

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vaccine injuriesgenocideheart attacksvaersblood clotsoxfordmodernastrokespfizerastrazenecavaccine mandatecovidexcess deathschild vaccinationmyocarditiscovid shotsjanssenpericarditis
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