01/14/2026-Violent Leftist Extremists Arm Up And Urge More Violence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"jews losing their shit over iran"-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115893853044769292 harrison smith from Tues-https://banned.video/watch?id=6966e8102c20ca6503845ca5 leftists NEED illegal immigration, that's why they want to murder ICE-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/115894015075860473 Green Beret, AR-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=939xexrJ_nU Trump admin full of bimbos-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvOkntlc2X8 Iran is psyop-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nPzYxz_Frs https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2026/01/14/in-memoriam-scott-adams/ Insane leftist with a gun-https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2026/01/13/i-guess-dating-is-out/ https://straightlinelogic.com/2026/01/13/democrat-insurrection-gains-steam-by-j-b-shurk/