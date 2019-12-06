LIVE DREAM STATES RELOADED 24.02.2019 LIVE|(CHANNELING)-ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑ ΚΩΣΤΑΚΗ-No 1

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|ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ 2α ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑ ΚΩΣΤΑΚΗ ΤΩΡΑ LIVE ΣΤΗΝ ΙΔΙΩΤΙΚΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ ΤΗΣ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK:http://www.facebook.com/groups/academyofinnerlight
ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΑΝΕΒΑΙΝΟΥΝ ΣΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΤΗΣ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑΣ ΚΩΣΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ YOUTUBE:http://www.youtube.com/user/katerinakostaki1966
ΑΝΑΜΕΝOYME ΤΙΣ ΑΠΟΨΕΙΣ, ΤΑ ΣΧΟΛΙΑ, ΤΙΣ ΙΔΕΕΣ, ΕΜΠΕΙΡΙΕΣ ΣΑΣ. ΜΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΛΕΙΨΕΤΕ ΝΑ ΚΑΝΕΤΕ ΕΓΓΡΑΦΗ (ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΠΑΤΗΣΕΤΕ ΤΟ ΚΑΜΠΑΝΑΚΙ) ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΛΑΒΕΤΕ ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΚΑΘΕ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΤΟ ΟΠΟΙΟ ANEBAINEI ΣΤΟ YOUTUBE.
ΠΑΡΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΕΡΟΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗΣ ΣΤΟΝ ΠΑΡΑΚΑΤΩ ΣΥΝΔΕΣΜΟ:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PsMjt4iDPw
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
Amazon Author Page:https://www.amazon.com/Katerina-Kostaki/e/B005VBDUI2
Webpage: http://katerinakostaki.wixsite.com/ac...
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/katerina_kos...
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/authorkaterin...
Twitter:http://www.twitter.com/katerinakostaki
YouTube:http://www.youtube.com/user/katerinak...
Blog1:http://endlesslifejourney.blogspot.com
Blog2:http://www.academyofinnerlight.com
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT ΚΛΕΙΣΤΗ ΟΜΑΔΑ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/groups/academyofinnerlight
ΣΕΛΙΔΑ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/academyofinnerlight