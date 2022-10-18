China Joe Ens petrodollar Sabotaging/sanitizing relationship with Saudi, Arabia Saudi, Arabia looking for new allies such as Russia and China

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NUCLEAR WAR THREAT COMPELS BEIJING TO EVACUATE CHINESE CITIZENS FROM UKRAINE
Something has spooked Beijing to immediately evacuate hundreds of Chinese citizens living in Ukraine. In a notice published on Saturday, the Chinese foreign ministry strongly urged its citizens to leave Ukraine immediately. The Chinese embassy promised to vigorously aid Chinese nationals who wished to be evacuated.