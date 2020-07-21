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Boom! Italy knows it's a hoax. Leader screams stop lying, I have the true numbers!
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52 views • July 21, 2020
Vittorio Sgarbi, April 24, 2020
On Friday, April 24, 2020, Vittorio Sgarbi, a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, denounced what he claims are false coronavirus death statistics. Sgarbi feels that fake statistics are being propagated by the government and the media to terrorize the citizens of Italy and establish a dictatorship.
https://rairfoundation.com/italian-leader-slams-false-coronavirus-numbers-25000-did-not-die-its-a-way-to-impose-a-dictatorship-watch/
On Friday, April 24, 2020, Vittorio Sgarbi, a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, denounced what he claims are false coronavirus death statistics. Sgarbi feels that fake statistics are being propagated by the government and the media to terrorize the citizens of Italy and establish a dictatorship.
https://rairfoundation.com/italian-leader-slams-false-coronavirus-numbers-25000-did-not-die-its-a-way-to-impose-a-dictatorship-watch/
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