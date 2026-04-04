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Heart-Mind Dyslexia: End the Logic War + Pleiadian Light Language Activation By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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Ever feel like your 3D logical mind is speaking a different language than your multidimensional heart? For many starseeds and lightworkers, what the world calls 'dyslexia' is actually a high-frequency processing style that’s just too big for a linear box. In this transmission, we’re bridging the gap between logic and light. We’re moving out of the mental fog and into a crisp, clear alignment with your higher blueprint. It’s time to stop fighting your unique wiring and start using it as the multidimensional compass it was always meant to be.


✨ FEATURING: A Pleiadian Light Language Activation Stick around for the end of the video for a powerful Pleiadian activation designed to clear the distortion between the heart and mind, helping you reclaim your inner navigation and move forward with creative fire.Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar


In this video, we explore:

• The spiritual root of the Heart-Mind 'disconnect.'

• Why your 'dyslexia' might actually be a multidimensional superpower.

• Moving from mental distortion to mission clarity.

• How to trust your heart-mind bridge in a 3D world.


🚀 Join the Mission at the Creation Station:

🛒 SHOP SESSIONS & PRODUCTS

✅ 🛒Shop All | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...

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✅ 🎴 Oracle Decks | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/de...

✅ 🎨 Art Gallery | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...

✅ 🌐 Website Home | https://www.lightstarcreations.com


🎁 GET A FREE GIFT

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📹 Remember to join the community, like, share, and comment on my video content to support my channel. Your engagement helps others find this life-changing content. Thank you for being part of our cosmic community! 🙏🌟


#PleiadianLightLanguage #HeartMindAlignment #StarseedMission #LightLanguageActivation #Dyslexia #Spirituality #MissionClarity #Multidimensional #LightstarCreations

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