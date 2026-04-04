Heart-Mind Dyslexia: End the Logic War + Pleiadian Light Language Activation By Lightstar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ever feel like your 3D logical mind is speaking a different language than your multidimensional heart? For many starseeds and lightworkers, what the world calls 'dyslexia' is actually a high-frequency processing style that’s just too big for a linear box. In this transmission, we’re bridging the gap between logic and light. We’re moving out of the mental fog and into a crisp, clear alignment with your higher blueprint. It’s time to stop fighting your unique wiring and start using it as the multidimensional compass it was always meant to be.
✨ FEATURING: A Pleiadian Light Language Activation Stick around for the end of the video for a powerful Pleiadian activation designed to clear the distortion between the heart and mind, helping you reclaim your inner navigation and move forward with creative fire.Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar
In this video, we explore:
• The spiritual root of the Heart-Mind 'disconnect.'
• Why your 'dyslexia' might actually be a multidimensional superpower.
• Moving from mental distortion to mission clarity.
• How to trust your heart-mind bridge in a 3D world.
🚀 Join the Mission at the Creation Station:
🛒 SHOP SESSIONS & PRODUCTS
✅ 🛒Shop All | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...
✅ ✨Sessions & Art | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st...
✅ 🎴 Oracle Decks | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/de...
✅ 🎨 Art Gallery | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...
✅ 🌐 Website Home | https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🎁 GET A FREE GIFT
Activation Pack | 💌 https://evolve.lightstarcreations.com...
🙌🙏 SUPPORT THE CHANNEL
✔ Hit the THANKS button in any video!
✔ Donation Page | https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...
▶️ VIDEO PLATFORMS:
BitChute ‣ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...
Rumble ‣ https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations
Brighteon ‣https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...
YouTube ‣ / lightstarcreations
🔽🌎 LET’S BECOME FRIENDS!!
@lightstarcreations everywhere
Facebook ‣ / lightstarcreations
Instagram ‣ / lightstarcreations
LinkedIn ‣ / lightstarcreations
📹 Remember to join the community, like, share, and comment on my video content to support my channel. Your engagement helps others find this life-changing content. Thank you for being part of our cosmic community! 🙏🌟
#PleiadianLightLanguage #HeartMindAlignment #StarseedMission #LightLanguageActivation #Dyslexia #Spirituality #MissionClarity #Multidimensional #LightstarCreations