Ever feel like your 3D logical mind is speaking a different language than your multidimensional heart? For many starseeds and lightworkers, what the world calls 'dyslexia' is actually a high-frequency processing style that’s just too big for a linear box. In this transmission, we’re bridging the gap between logic and light. We’re moving out of the mental fog and into a crisp, clear alignment with your higher blueprint. It’s time to stop fighting your unique wiring and start using it as the multidimensional compass it was always meant to be.





✨ FEATURING: A Pleiadian Light Language Activation Stick around for the end of the video for a powerful Pleiadian activation designed to clear the distortion between the heart and mind, helping you reclaim your inner navigation and move forward with creative fire.Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar





In this video, we explore:

• The spiritual root of the Heart-Mind 'disconnect.'

• Why your 'dyslexia' might actually be a multidimensional superpower.

• Moving from mental distortion to mission clarity.

• How to trust your heart-mind bridge in a 3D world.





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