Breaking Babylon: Defense Against The Dark Art of Social Engineering

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Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon PoundersLive Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST
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“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
2 Corinthians 2:11
11 so that we would not be outwitted by Satan; for we are not ignorant of his designs.
Join us as we commentate on a Ted X Talk titled "Social Engineering - How to Scam Your Way into Anything" by Brian Brushwood.
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