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Breaking Babylon: Defense Against The Dark Art of Social Engineering
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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123 views • July 25, 2022

Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon PoundersLive Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST

#BreakingBabylon


“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

― Sun Tzu, The Art of War


2 Corinthians 2:11

11 so that we would not be outwitted by Satan; for we are not ignorant of his designs.


Join us as we commentate on a Ted X Talk titled "Social Engineering - How to Scam Your Way into Anything" by Brian Brushwood.


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