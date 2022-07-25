Breaking Babylon: Defense Against The Dark Art of Social Engineering

Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon PoundersLive Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST

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“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

― Sun Tzu, The Art of War





2 Corinthians 2:11

11 so that we would not be outwitted by Satan; for we are not ignorant of his designs.





Join us as we commentate on a Ted X Talk titled "Social Engineering - How to Scam Your Way into Anything" by Brian Brushwood.





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