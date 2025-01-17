Storming the Old City

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist settlers stormed the Old City in Hebron and performed street dances. The occupation prevented Palestinians from reaching the Old City and prevented them from walking in the streets. It also asked Palestinians not to leave their homes.Interview: Bader Al-Tamimi: Political Activist
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 12/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video