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WILLFULLY IGNORANT WILL BE JUDGED! "INTENTIONALLY BLANK" THEY BELIEVE A LIE! JESUS IS TRUTH!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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804 views • August 22, 2021
This illustrates how deep the deception goes! Your friendly local pharmacist, doctor, nurse, aid and soon police or national guardsman! or whatever! 'Good people' doing bad things because they believe the lie and love this life more than God and the Truth, Jesus. Hopefully this can help bring some of them around to the truth and to seek the only True Savior, Jesus Christ. His grace and peace be with you all!


“Good” people doing bad things. This shows the depth of Satans deceit. https://www.bitchute.com/video/65bnLS...
Channels continue to drop like flies here on YT. You may want to get an account and sub on b!t sh00t and also rumb!e. Or not :) https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
God bless and keep you all!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/

Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy