Nebraska Football’s Latest Mismanagement by Matt Rhule: Dylan Raiola's Exit Forces Nebraska to Start Over

Dylan Raiola’s decision to enter the transfer portal after two seasons at Nebraska has raised questions about coaching decisions and program direction under Matt Rhule. The departure of the highly rated quarterback leaves the Huskers searching for a new starter, highlighting challenges in retention and development at a key position. Plus, Top 20 List of Matt Rhule’s Mismanagement and Poor Decision-Making at Nebraska

Read the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraska-footballs-latest-mismanagement

#NebraskaFootball #DylanRaiola #MattRhule #CollegeFootball #BigTen