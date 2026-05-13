G. Edward Griffin on Decentralize.TV Discusses the Federal Reserve, Collectivism and the Coming Financial Reset

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- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Discussion on "The Creature from Jekyll Island" (2:37)
- Griffin's Reflections on His Book (10:08)
- Historical Context and Modern Relevance (14:13)
- Modern Parallels and Data Control (19:32)
- Future Predictions and Government Control (28:49)
- Collectivism vs. Individualism (48:05)
- Red Pill Expo and Future Events (56:36)
- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNA) (1:03:01)
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:12:06)
- Improved Visual Aids and AI Deep Research Engine (1:12:59)
- AI Engine in Action (1:17:39)
- Expansion of Book Engine and Language Support (1:20:16)
- Development Timeline and Philosophy (1:24:12)
- Audience and Contributions (1:25:47)
- Quality Over Quantity (1:30:30)
- Health and Nutrition Tips (1:32:26)
- Product Promotion and Support (1:41:38)
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