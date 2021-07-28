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Bizarro World de Blasio 'Vaccine Disinformation Killing People' It's On..!
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290 views • July 28, 2021
They're apparently not holding back. Outright accusing these people of murder without any of them being able to face their accuser. wow! We should not be surprised but these people are absolute psychopaths aye! They're baiting everyone who thinks 'outside the box' or [cube] to rebel and it's a trap! Thesis-Antithesis. Order Out of Chaos.God bless you all and remember, be wise as serpents but gentle as doves :)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
other channels; https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Hang in there my brothers and sisters, victory is in the bag! It Is Finished!
@Dr. Ho Lee Phuk i do and will post here God bless you!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
other channels; https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
Hang in there my brothers and sisters, victory is in the bag! It Is Finished!
@Dr. Ho Lee Phuk i do and will post here God bless you!
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