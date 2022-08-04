Foot And Mouth Disease Found In 450,000 Cattle

Foot & Mouth Disease has surfaced in Australia, and the government is already planning on the strictest lockdown EVER.

Maria Zeee joins to talk about the new bans on HUNTING in Australia as well as the OBVIOUSLY planned spread of FMD that the Australian government claims is so dangerous that it could cause another lockdown!

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