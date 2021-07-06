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July 6, 2021 Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner and guest, Dr. Brian Hooker, Ph.D.
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53 views • July 26, 2021
July 6, 2021 Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner and guest, Dr. Brian Hooker, Ph.D. (http://facebook.com/Brian.Hooker.75), Epidemiologist, Professor of Science at Simpson University, and Chief Scientific Officer for Children's Health Defense (http://ChildrensHealthDefense.org): his CV is at http://theliberationstation.com/uploads/2/3/0/4/2304035/brian_hooker_cv_7_2021.pdf
Dr. Hooker made possible the pioneering documentary, "Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe" (2016, http://vaxxedthemovie.com), and last month (June 2021) co-authored, with Neil Z. Miller, a peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Translational Science showing the various medical diagnoses in children vaccinated per CDC-recommended schedule are much more than children less-vaccinated, whose diagnoses are also much more than children not vaccinated:
► Health effects in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, with covariates for breastfeeding status and type of birth | Brian S. Hooker & Neil Z. Miller | DOI: 10.15761/JTS.1000459: https://www.oatext.com/health-effects-in-vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated-children-with-covariates-for-breastfeeding-status-and-type-of-birth.php
► Study: Fewer Cases of Autism, Allergies in Unvaccinated Children: A study published this month in the Journal of Translational Science found children who were fully or partially vaccinated were diagnosed with autism, severe allergies, gastrointestinal disorders, asthma, recurring ear infections and ADD/ADHD more often than children who were completely unvaccinated. | Children's Health Defense, June 25, 2021: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fewer-cases-autism-allergies-unvaccinated-children
Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner is live Tuesday, 8:00 to 10:00 PM EST on the TAN Talk Network with six Florida stations:
► Clearwater: WTAN 1340 AM & 106.1 FM
► Dade City: WDCF 1350 AM & 102.3 FM
► Zephyrhills: WZHR 1400 AM & 104.3 FM
► All listening and viewing options and chat room are at http://TheLiberationStation.com/listenarchives . To open the chat room, click on the chat icon that stays on the lower right corner of screen. Resize the chat room by dragging and dropping one of the top corners. Or you can click here to open the chat room in a new tab: https://client.chatwee.com/popout/60c4155e34b10553f71aca12
► Higher quality audio than streaming video is posted instantly after the show at http://internetradiopros.com/liberationstation
Call in:
► 727-441-3000
► Toll free at 866-826-1340 (866-TAN-1340)
Please consider donating as an investment in growing the show, for a more peaceful future at http://patreon.com/liberationstation
Dr. Hooker made possible the pioneering documentary, "Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe" (2016, http://vaxxedthemovie.com), and last month (June 2021) co-authored, with Neil Z. Miller, a peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Translational Science showing the various medical diagnoses in children vaccinated per CDC-recommended schedule are much more than children less-vaccinated, whose diagnoses are also much more than children not vaccinated:
► Health effects in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, with covariates for breastfeeding status and type of birth | Brian S. Hooker & Neil Z. Miller | DOI: 10.15761/JTS.1000459: https://www.oatext.com/health-effects-in-vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated-children-with-covariates-for-breastfeeding-status-and-type-of-birth.php
► Study: Fewer Cases of Autism, Allergies in Unvaccinated Children: A study published this month in the Journal of Translational Science found children who were fully or partially vaccinated were diagnosed with autism, severe allergies, gastrointestinal disorders, asthma, recurring ear infections and ADD/ADHD more often than children who were completely unvaccinated. | Children's Health Defense, June 25, 2021: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fewer-cases-autism-allergies-unvaccinated-children
Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner is live Tuesday, 8:00 to 10:00 PM EST on the TAN Talk Network with six Florida stations:
► Clearwater: WTAN 1340 AM & 106.1 FM
► Dade City: WDCF 1350 AM & 102.3 FM
► Zephyrhills: WZHR 1400 AM & 104.3 FM
► All listening and viewing options and chat room are at http://TheLiberationStation.com/listenarchives . To open the chat room, click on the chat icon that stays on the lower right corner of screen. Resize the chat room by dragging and dropping one of the top corners. Or you can click here to open the chat room in a new tab: https://client.chatwee.com/popout/60c4155e34b10553f71aca12
► Higher quality audio than streaming video is posted instantly after the show at http://internetradiopros.com/liberationstation
Call in:
► 727-441-3000
► Toll free at 866-826-1340 (866-TAN-1340)
Please consider donating as an investment in growing the show, for a more peaceful future at http://patreon.com/liberationstation
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