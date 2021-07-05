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Adam Andrzejewski | The Depth of the Swamp
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60 views • July 05, 2021
Adam Andrzejewski is the founder and CEO of openthebooks.com, the world's largest database of public sector spending, whether at the federal, state, or local level.
Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminars are held in various locations across the country two to three times each year and address issues of politics, economics, and culture.
Support Hillsdale College: https://secured.hillsdale.edu/hillsda...
Visit our website: http://hillsdale.edu
Learn from our online courses: http://online.hillsdale.edu
Read Imprimis: https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/
Undergraduate programs: https://www.hillsdale.edu/information...
Graduate School of Statesmanship: https://www.hillsdale.edu/academics/g...
Graduate School of Government: https://dc.hillsdale.edu/School-of-Go...
Listen to Hillsdale Dialogues Podcast: http://blog.hillsdale.edu/online-courses
Hillsdale College is an independent institution of higher learning founded in 1844 by men and women “grateful to God for the inestimable blessings” resulting from civil and religious liberty and “believing that the diffusion of learning is essential to the perpetuity of these blessings.” It pursues the stated object of the founders: “to furnish all persons who wish, irrespective of nation, color, or sex, a literary, scientific, [and] theological education” outstanding among American colleges “and to combine with this such moral and social instruction as will best develop the minds and improve the hearts of its pupils.” As a nonsectarian Christian institution, Hillsdale College maintains “by precept and example” the immemorial teachings and practices of the Christian faith.
The College also considers itself a trustee of our Western philosophical and theological inheritance tracing to Athens and Jerusalem, a heritage finding its clearest expression in the American experiment of self-government under law.
By training the young in the liberal arts, Hillsdale College prepares students to become leaders worthy of that legacy. By encouraging the scholarship of its faculty, it contributes to the preservation of that legacy for future generations. By publicly defending that legacy, it enlists the aid of other friends of free civilization and thus secures the conditions of its own survival and independence.
Hillsdale College National Leadership Seminars are held in various locations across the country two to three times each year and address issues of politics, economics, and culture.
Support Hillsdale College: https://secured.hillsdale.edu/hillsda...
Visit our website: http://hillsdale.edu
Learn from our online courses: http://online.hillsdale.edu
Read Imprimis: https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/
Undergraduate programs: https://www.hillsdale.edu/information...
Graduate School of Statesmanship: https://www.hillsdale.edu/academics/g...
Graduate School of Government: https://dc.hillsdale.edu/School-of-Go...
Listen to Hillsdale Dialogues Podcast: http://blog.hillsdale.edu/online-courses
Hillsdale College is an independent institution of higher learning founded in 1844 by men and women “grateful to God for the inestimable blessings” resulting from civil and religious liberty and “believing that the diffusion of learning is essential to the perpetuity of these blessings.” It pursues the stated object of the founders: “to furnish all persons who wish, irrespective of nation, color, or sex, a literary, scientific, [and] theological education” outstanding among American colleges “and to combine with this such moral and social instruction as will best develop the minds and improve the hearts of its pupils.” As a nonsectarian Christian institution, Hillsdale College maintains “by precept and example” the immemorial teachings and practices of the Christian faith.
The College also considers itself a trustee of our Western philosophical and theological inheritance tracing to Athens and Jerusalem, a heritage finding its clearest expression in the American experiment of self-government under law.
By training the young in the liberal arts, Hillsdale College prepares students to become leaders worthy of that legacy. By encouraging the scholarship of its faculty, it contributes to the preservation of that legacy for future generations. By publicly defending that legacy, it enlists the aid of other friends of free civilization and thus secures the conditions of its own survival and independence.
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