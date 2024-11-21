❗️30 minutes before the launch of the Oreshnik, Russia sent the US a notification automatically through the Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Peskov told TASS

❗️Russia did not send advance notice to the US or other countries about the use of Oreshnik, since there are no such obligations, Peskov told TASS.

❗️Peskov: The Russian side warned the Americans about the launch of the Oreshnik through the Russian National Center for Nuclear Risk Reduction, which operates in automatic mode and maintains constant communication with a similar system in the United States of America.

The warning was sent in an automatic mode 30 minutes before the launch.

Adding info:

❗️The supposed characteristics of the Oreshnik missile have been named.

The missile can hit targets at a range of up to 5 thousand km. The power is 150 kt, taking into account 3-6 blocks in the missile.

The circular deviation from the target is 50 meters. Thus, these missiles, which are almost impossible to intercept, can reach any point in Europe.

"There are currently no means of counteracting such weapons. The missiles attack targets at a speed of 10 Machs, which is 2.5 kilometers per second"

Where the "Oreshnik" can reach



All the countries of continental Europe, from Poland and the Baltics to Portugal, as well as Great Britain, are in the target zone.

In addition, new NATO members Finland and Sweden are in the target zone.

"Oreshnik" flight time:

■ Great Britain - 19 minutes. ■ Poland - 8 minutes. ■ Belgium - 14 minutes. ■ Germany - 11 minutes.