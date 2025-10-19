BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 38: Spoiled Brat and an Idiot
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
128 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 3 days ago

Solomon started his reign by consolidating his kingdom and fulfilling his father’s demand for revenge. His first political endeavor was to disregard God’s commandment by marrying the daughter of Pharaoh. Solomon went to worship at Gibeon, and despite his mixed devotion, the Lord responded by giving him supernatural wisdom.

Solomon became involved with the Kabbalah after the temple was built. His biggest legacy was contributing to the theology of the future Antichrist. He took the Kabbalistic number 666, demanded tribute according to it, and even arranged his throne after the number. Solomon established the world’s largest harem with 700 wives and 300 concubines.

He wrote the books of Proverbs and Ecclesiastes before he became completely reprobate. The Song of Solomon shows his sexual inclination. Solomon’s love for heathen women turned his heart away from the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and he ended his life worshiping at the altars of demon gods and partaking in human sacrifice. He was given every advantage and he chose to use it in the service of Lucifer.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1827.pdf

RLJ-1827 -- SEPTEMBER 26, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
kabbalahkingdomhuman sacrificeisaac666jacobsolomonthroneecclesiastessong of solomongod of abrahamalterssupernatural wisdomconcubinesfuture antichristharemheathen womengods commandmentdaughter of pharaohkabbalistic numberbooks of proverbssexual inclinationdemon gods
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy