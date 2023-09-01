The Conservative Continuum, Episode 69: "Is Oklahoma Targeted?"

Dr. Paula Price discusses the various societal illls that are now at pandemic levels and which springs from a refusal to turn to God for help in our time of greatest need.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.