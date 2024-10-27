Secret reason for war in Ukraine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Martin Armstrong states that Senator Lindsay Graham admitted on Face the Nation, that part of the war in Ukraine was about gas. Trillions of dollars. All theatre with men's lives. War means profit for many. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is LORD & God and he was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.