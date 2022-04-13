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"Much Ado About Corona” Public Reading and Q&A with author John C.A. Manley
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42 views • April 13, 2022
Author of “Much Ado About Corona, a dystopian love story.” John C.A. Manley joins VCC for a virtual public reading followed by Q&A
Learn more: muchadoaboutcorona.ca/the-novel/
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Learn more: muchadoaboutcorona.ca/the-novel/
*****************************
Stay informed, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Vaccine Choice Canada, along with seven other co-plaintiffs, have taken legal action against the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto, various public health officials, and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. A Statement of Claim was filed in Ontario Superior Court on July 6, 2020. Please help support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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