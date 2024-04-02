Pt.1 You are stupid; you already own Nothing

It's not that I Am not also stupid; it may be that you are more stupid in some related areas than I! That is what relativity is all about.

It's not that someone is guilty & therefore the "bad" guy by being active as a parasitical DEEP STATE Bureaucrat. THEY may have been raised that way & they "knew not what they do," OR WERE doing UNTIL NOW THAT I STATE THIS is so! ..Now, that THEY have been informed & don't do something to correct THEIR/THAT status---THEY are guilty!

I can pass-the-buck on up the Chain-of-command & hold those at the Top of the Pyramid accountable; but THEY can reply "The Citizens legally turned/signed over their Power-of-Attorney to REPRESENTATIVEs like me so I now own them, as they have claimed they need a BIG Brother to diaper them as they are not self-responsible/self-governing!"

However, when the supposed Top authorities are also given NOTICE & still do nothing to correct THE System, "WHO are you going to turn to?" It is like in the movie: 'Idiocracy.' The System has so degenerated EVERYTHING is just the OPPOSITE as to what it should be & stupidity rules The Day!

There are foreign corporations in the business of providing governmental services that have been operated "in our names" in open fraud:

https://annavonreitz.com/buyersandcreditorsbeware.pdf ="Stupid is as stupid does."*

* A good friend of mine once objected when I called those who are chattel as=SLAVES. So I asked would you prefer I merely called them 'Citizens?' She said, "Yes!" In the same light, I am saying we all have been naive & stupid, but somewhere we must recognize some are not as relative with others---in other words, "We are not all equal..." same as intelligence. Yet, we are supposed to be 'Equal under the Law' & LGBT+xyz are not supposed to be placed in positions above us merely because ThePresentPowersThatBe deem it Politically Correct---This way, THEY can continue to rule a little longer over US.





But does this ALL matter anymore? Each of US are so busy Keeping-up-with-the-Jones OR Keeping-one-step-ahead of the BILLs, that we don't have time to think & then solve! Besides, we are propagandized---I mean taught: "We no longer need 'to think'---today to be good Citizens we should 'Feel this' or 'feel that---feel so Left-sided!

Another thing these Think-Tanks have concluded: "We need to destroy the Planet & the Useless Eaters so that we can save our Planet." Meaning: "The Useless Eaters are the Terrorists-to-The owners," which is what is meant when we constantly hear about "All these terrorists from all over attacking US" (taking over cargo ship, downing bridges, refinement industries, storage facilities, factories, great swaths of forests, grazing land, townships, railway Right-of-Ways, etc.). ThePresentPowersThatBe are worshipping Satanists who are from another dimension, so THEY care NOT The Earth is destroyed anyway! ..But you cannot convince THESE DEEPSTATE pledgelings/voters about anything as complex as that---keep in mind: 'We're supposed to be stupid!'

We BELIEVE an 8 cylinder engine running on 3 is better. We are being fooled into accepting "an improved running" 2 cylinder-out-of-8==the CBDC (Central Bankster Digitized Currency) as supreme to the present partial cash society & that there are NO alternatives to what we are being groomed to COMPLY with. .."YOU WILL OBEY! You own nothing & are happy to have US order you around so YOU have someone else to blame for YOUR MESS."

Corporate parasitic Bureaucrats have been trained thus: You don't question gods, you only obey!

Dr. Michael Nehls says It was about conquering the human mind: https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1774987505755971697

Dr. Ana Mihalcea https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/nature-versus-nano-my-conversation or https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lt174uvSgw27/